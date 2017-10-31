Pune woman accuses ATS officer of thrashing, molesting her

Pune: A sub-inspector of Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) allegedly thrashed and molested a woman in Pune’s Shukrawar Peth area.

The victim alleged that the ATS officer thrashed and molested her after she objected to illegal construction done by him in their society.

“The ATS officer has done illegal construction in our society. When I objected he beat me, pulled my hair and molested me,” the woman told media.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on October 25, has also surfaced.

However, no police complaint has been filed in the case as yet. The accused officer is yet to be identified.