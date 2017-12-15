Pune: Two arrested over viral video clip showing girl being molested by three people

The Pune Police has arrested two youths after taking suo-motu action on a video clip that has went viral showing a girl being molested by three persons on the streets of Pune. The incident happened on Sunday. Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether the girl and the three were locals.

The video footage shows three boys surrounding one girl and abusing her. One of them grabbing her by the front of her top and manhandling her. They continued to abuse her. However, it is still unclear whether the girl knew these boys. As per reports, the three boys were sexually harassing the girl. She protested the harassment which irked the three. One of them held her by the front of her top and manhandled her. A person who witnesses it, recorded the incident. However, the man who recorded it doesn’t know the identity of the miscreants. The police have booked the youths under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code. The video has gone viral and is said to be of Pune’s Chandan Nagar.

According to a leading daily, the trio has been booked for the offence of outraging the modesty of a woman. Following the video clip, the police traced the 16-year-old girl and took her complaint on Thursday. The girl is a school dropout and works as a salesgirl in a shop.