Pune techie murder: Police arrest Santosh Kumar from Bengaluru

Pune: The Pune Police on Thursday arrested a Bengaluru-based IT engineer named Santosh Kumar in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old software engineer, who was stabbed to death on the outskirts of the city on December 23.

Kumar admitted to his involvement in the crime on Wednesday.

“The local crime branch is investigating the matter. Some evidence came to light and IT engineer Santosh Kumar was arrested yesterday at around 11: 05 am. During interrogation, Santosh Kumar gave us information related to the crime. We are also collecting more information. He will be produced in the court for judicial remand,” Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Shinde told ANI.

“I can definitely say that we are in the correct direction. Santosh Kumar was in love with the victim and he also called off his engagement for this. Rest we are on right track. We can’t share more details at this point of time,” he added.

Antara Das, who hailed from Kolkata and worked with Capgemini in Talawade near Pune, was stabbed to death at KNB square at Talawade last week, barely 500 metres from her workplace.

Her parents had then alleged that a youth was stalking and harassing her for some time.