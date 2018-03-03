Pune techie murder case: Judge recuses herself after being pulled up by SC

Mumbai: In a change of stance, a judge of the Bombay High Court initially scheduled the hearing of the bail applications of three accused in the Pune Muslim techie murder case but soon recused from hearing the same. This comes after days after the matter was remitted back to the judge with a direction from the Supreme Court of India, to decide the bail applications afresh.

Interestingly, while sending the matters back to the single-judge bench of Justice Mridula Bhatkar of the HC, the Apex Court had pulled up her for making “religious remarks” in her order bailing out three alleged members of a Hindu outift, accused in the case.

A division bench of the SC, headed by Justice Sharad Bobde had pulled up Justice Bhatkar for her remarks wherein she had said, “The fault of the deceased was only that he belonged to another religion. I consider this factor in favour of the accused. Moreover, the accused do not have criminal records and it appears that in the name of the religion, they were provoked and have committed the murder.”

The SC bench while criticising her remarks held “religion cannot be an excuse to murder anyone.” Accordingly, the Apex Court had cancelled the bails of all three accused and directed them to surrender before the Pune police within a week. The SC had also directed Justice Bhatkar to hear and decide the bail pleas afresh and has fixed six weeks period for the disposal of the pleas.

Pursuant to the SC orders, the matter was kept on board on February 16 and Justice Bhatkar had heard the matter and also rejected the plea of one of the accused who sought interim bail. Apart from this, Justice Bhatkar had even fixed the matter for final hearing on February 23.

Surprisingly, on February 20, the matter was again listed and Justice Bhatkar, who as per the assignment is hearing civil matters and bails (she earlier decided), recused herself. She directed Registrar Judicial to place these matters before an appropriate court.

Accordingly, the matters were recently listed before another bench presided over by Justice Pradeep Deshmukh. However, the Pune police informed the bench they have moved an application before Acting Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani, seeking continuation of Justice Bhatkar for hearing and deciding the bail pleas.

The matters are now adjourned till March 6. Mohsin Shaik (22) was attacked and brutally assaulted by a group of 23 persons including two juveniles in June 2014, while he was on his way to home. This incident was a result of the riots which took place in Pune after someone had posted some objectionable post on social media.