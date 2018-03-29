Pune Techie murder case: Bombay High Court grants bail for the second time to three accused

Mumbai: Observing that any crime in name of religion must be condemned, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to three accused in the Pune techie Mohsin Shaikh murder case. This is the second time the court has granted bail to Vijay Gambhire, Ajay Lalge and Ganesh Yadav. The bail granted to the trio, last year, were cancelled by the Supreme Court of India in February this year.

The bail was cancelled after Mohsin’s family and the Maharashtra government petitioned the Apex Court objecting the “religious” remarks made in the bail orders by judge of the HC. Accordingly, the top court had remanded the matter back to HC directing single-judge bench of Justice Mridula Bhatkar to decide the matter afresh.In her latest orders granting bail, Justice Bhatkar observed, “Such kind of vengeance, assault in the name of any religion is never justified. No religion preaches violence but peace. Every person is expected to respect the other religion and not to commit any offence, causing any injury to a person, property and feelings of people of other religion and not to destruct/disregard the secular frame of the Constitution. Such crime is always condemned by the law.”

Interestingly in her earlier orders, Justice Bhatkar had observed that the accused were provoked in the name of religion and the fact that the deceased Mohsin belonged to another religion, was in favour of the accused.