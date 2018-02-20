Pune techie murder case: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of three accused afresh after being pulled up by SC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has recently admitted the fresh bail pleas of all the three accused in the murder case of Pune-based Muslim youth. This comes after the Supreme Court pulled up the HC and criticised it for making religious remarks.

The SC had pulled up the single-judge bench of Justice Mridula Bhatkar, who had granted bail to the three accused last year. The observations made by Justice Bhatkar while allowing the bail pleas, had invited the wrath of the SC which cancelled the bails.

In her order last year, Justice Bhatkar had said, “The accused otherwise had no other motive such as personal enmity against the innocent deceased Mohsin. The fault of the deceased was only that he belonged to another religion. I consider this factor in favour of the accused. Moreover, the accused do not have criminal records and it appears that in the name of the religion, they were provoked and have committed the murder.”

This observation was criticised by the SC saying “religion cannot be an excuse to murder anyone.” The Apex Court had accordingly cancelled the bail granted to the trio and ordered them to surrender before the Pune police within a week. The SC had also directed Justice Bhatkar to hear and decide the bail pleas afresh and has fixed six weeks period for the disposal of the pleas.

Mohsin Shaikh (22) died in June 2014, after being attacked by a mob of more than 20 people near Unnatinagar in Pune, while he was on his way to home with a friend post evening prayers. The prosecution claimed that Shaikh was attacked during the violence in the Hadapsar area, which was triggered by an objectionable post on a social networking site. It is the prosecution’s case that Dhananjay Desai, the HRS chief, had delivered an inflammatory speech and instigated youngsters to commit violence in the area.

Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, who had appeared for one of the accused, had said at the time in June 2017 that Justice Mohite-Dhere had granted bail to Modak on the grounds of “parity” as three other co-accused in the case were bailed out earlier that year. It may be recalled that another Bench of Justice Mridula Bhatkar granted bail to the three accused in the case by observing that they were “provoked in the name of religion.”