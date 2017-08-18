Pune Shocker: Woman flings 10-day-old baby girl into river from rickshaw

Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman Reshma Sheikh has been detained by Pune police on Wednesday for flinging her 10-day-old daughter in the Mula river from the Sanghvi bridge on Tuesday while travelling in an autorickshaw.

The woman apparently had filed a misleading complaint with the police against the female co-passenger and the rickshaw driver. However, after the police questioned Sheikh, they found loopholes in her story later. She confessed to have thrown her 10-day-old daughter into the river, the police said to Hindustan Times.

“Her sister-in-law had given birth to a baby boy five days before her child was due. She was expecting a boy but she delivered a girl. That is the preliminary reason behind the woman’s drastic step,” said Deepak Sakore, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Zone 4 to Hindustan Times.

The police said the women’s version of the story and the other evidences did not match. The woman was seen walking with the baby in the CCTV footage at the same time when she claims to have boarded the rickshaw. Sakhore said. “The CCTV footage played a major role in identifying the suspect. The mobile tower mapping technique also traced her at the said location.”

The woman is married to a tailor named Riyasat Sheikh, she is a mother of two, a girl and a boy and had lost a girl child in the past. The family lives in Bombay colony of Dapodi region, the police said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times the police suspect that Sheikh was walking home from Shewale hospital. In her complaint, the woman claimed to have been with her elder daughter but the hospital authorities and CCTV footage at the hospital revealed that she was at the hospital with her husband and the baby. Riyasat left the hospital premises before his wife, who later walked towards the bridge before allegedly wrapping her daughter in a piece of cloth and throwing her in the river.

The police and rescue teams have started looking for the child after the woman confessed.