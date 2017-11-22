Pune: School bus driver attacked for scolding pervert who stalked girls, five booked

Pune: Five people were booked on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to kill a driver after he reprimanded one of them for following girl students who commute in his bus. Akshay Shewale (24) was attacked in Hadapsar area on Monday night by the five.

Police have identified the accused as Aniket Shinde, Bablu Shaikh, Shrikant Nemane, Feroz Shaikh and Bablu Ansari. No arrest is made so far.“Akshay Shewale drives a school bus, owned by his uncle. Every day he ferries school girls from Hadapsar area to their school. Last few days, he observed that Shinde was following the bus all the way to the school on daily basis.

After observing him following the bus every day, he one day reprimanded Shinde and warned him against following the bus, a Hadapsar police station officer said.According to police, Shinde initially apologised, but later with the help of four of his friends attacked Shewale with sticks and sharp weapons on Monday night. A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.