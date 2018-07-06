Pune: Rules on undergarments, lip gloss, jewellery; school backs out from bizarre guidelines

Pune: After facing a lot of flak for issuing controversial neutral-coloured innerwear strictures for girls, the Vishwashanti Gurukul in Kothrud, Pune, has decided to stay out of ‘inside’ matters.

Parents had raised a huge outcry on Wednesday after they had to endorse the bizarre guidelines issued in the school diary. School education minister Vinod Tawde had assured parents of an inquiry into the matter. Members of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s education committee and a state inquiry team headed by the deputy chairperson visited the school premises on Wednesday. After the meeting with concerned officials, the Vishwashanti Gurukul school authorities withdrew their diktat.

The school administration has issued an appeal clarifying the school had not intended to hurt personal or community feelings by issuing those guidelines. “Keeping students’ welfare in mind, we have decided to withdraw the guidelines immediately,” the school said.

In the guidelines, authorities had demanded that girls’ innerwear must be white- or beige- coloured. Girls were asked to refrain from wearing lipstick, lip gloss and any cosmetics. Apart from earrings, no other jewellery would be allowed. Earrings could not exceed 0.3 cm in length and had to be black, silver or gold in colour. An annual parking fee of Rs 1,500 for bicycles would be charged and students had to wear helmets while riding these. Students and their parents were prohibited from meeting on the campus or outside, whether for social, religious or political reasons.

Most of all the school forbade any agitation against the school by students and parents.