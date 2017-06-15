Pune murder case: Nikam steps down as Public Prosecutor

Mumbai: In a setback to the Pune Muslim youth murder case, advocate Ujjwal Nikam, who was appointed as a Public Prosecutor (PP) in 2014, to conduct the trial, recently stepped down from the post. Nikam’s move has shocked the family of 21-year-old Moshin Shaikh, who was killed after being attacked by a mob of more than 20 people in Unnatinagar in Pune on June 2, 2014, while he was on his way to home with a friend post evening prayers.

The prime accused in this case is Dhananjay Desai, chief of Hindu Rashtra Sena.

According to the prosecution, the attack on Shaikh was part of the violence in the Hadapsar area, which was triggered by an objectionable post on a social networking site. It is the prosecution’s case that Desai had delivered an ‘inflammatory’ public speech and instigated youngsters to commit violence in the area.