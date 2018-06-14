Pune Crime: 18-year-old boy arrested for raping 8-year-old girl inside a temple in Pimpri

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old boy was arrested by Pune police for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl inside a temple in Pimpri. After committing the crime the boy was on the run but was later arrested.

According to Asian Age, the accused was identified as Rohan Bhalekar (18). The incident took place on Saturday, the accused was alone in the temple and saw the eight-year-old girl playing near the temple in Pimpri. The accused then took the victim inside the temple and raped her. After he raped her, he left her in the temple and ran away.

Later when the girl didn’t return home her mother started looking for her. The girl’s mother is a domestic worker and her father is a labourer. Later when girl’s mother went to temple looking for her and found her crying. The mother then probed and then the girl narrated the entire incident.

The girl’s mother later immediately approached the police and registered an FIR against the accused on Saturday. The accused Rohan Bhalekar is a school drop out and his mother works as a cleaner in the same temple where the incident took place. The temple is located at Kharalwadi area in Pimpri. The police have booked the accused under section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced at the Morwadi Court which sent him to four-day police custody.