Pune Crime: 14-year-old school girl gang-raped by four youths

In shocking incident, a 14-year-old school girl was gang-raped in Pune by four youths. The four accused have been arrested by the police. The medical reports have confirmed that the victim was raped.

The incident happened when the 14-year-old girl was returning home from her school, and apparently one of the accused youth offered the victim a lift. After this, she was taken to multiple locations where they raped her, and dropped her near her house. The minor girl’s father registered an FIR against those four youths from Saswad for rape.

“The complaint said that when he returned home at 7:30 pm on November 18, he found that this daughter had not returned from school by then. This prompted him to register a missing complaint at the Saswad police station. Later in the night, somebody dropped the girl outside her house, after which she narrated the incident to her parents. The FIR was lodged the next day,” S.T. Patil, police inspector, Saswad, Pune told Asian Age.

The police have arrested two 16-year-olds, Aadesh Choure (22) and Ajay Khomane (19). The first two have been sent to rehabilitation centre.