Pune: Car rams into truck, four, including 3 women, die

Pune: Four people, including three women, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway near here on Monday, police said.

The deceased, all residents of Pune, were on their way to attend a function in adjoining Satara district. The mishap took place at around 3 pm near Khed Shivapur, they said.

The police identified the deceased as Omkar Pol (27), Ujjwala Sanas (60), Ashwini Bhosale (54) and Aruna Aswale (52).

“The driver (Pol) lost control over the wheels and the car veered off the road and rammed into a roadside stationary truck from the rear. All four died on the spot,” said sub-inspector Sameer Kadam of the Rajgad Police station.