Pune: 7-yearr-old is crushed by building lift

Pune: In Pune, a seven-year-old girl died on Saturday after sustaining severe injuries when the lift she was using got stuck between two floors of the building where she resided. The accident occurred in Jhora Complex, Ghorpadi Peth, in Pune on Saturday evening. Little Nushra had been home the entire day, and in the evening, her grandmother gave her money to go and buy sweets.

Within a few minutes, her grandmother heard her cries and went out to check, and saw Nushra stuck between two floors.The fire brigade was called and they rescued her immediately. However, Nushra was severely injured and had to be rushed to the hospital. Sub-inspector Kalyani Padole of Pune Police rushed Nushra to the hospital in her police vehicle.

Padole assured the Khans and other residents, the guilty would not be spared.Residents of the building said the elevator in which Nushra Rehman Khan was stuck, was frequently malfunctioning. Whenever it worked, there were instances of people getting stuck, they said. The builder had been ignoring their repeated complaints and failed to carry out repairs, residents claimed. In Maharashtra, in the last two-and-a-half years, 25 people have died in elevator-related mishaps, of which seven were children.