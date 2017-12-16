Pune: 23-year-old woman gangraped by rickshaw driver and friend; accused held

Pune: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a rickshaw driver and his friend in Kondhwa area in the city, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Kondhwa police arrested the rickshaw driver, Balaji Maruti Shinde (31), and his friend, Satish Jaypal Mane (23). The alleged incident took place after the woman boarded Shinde’s rickshaw from Kondhwa’s NIBM Road area. According to police, the woman is a divorcee and she currently stays with her parents in Yerwada area.

On the night of the alleged crime, the woman had gone to Kondhwa to meet her former husband following a fight with her younger brother, a senior police officer said. The arrested duo have been sent to police custody for seven days.