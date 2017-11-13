Pune: 16-year-old rescued from flesh trade was raped by father for three years, sold by uncle

A shocking story of a 16-year-old girl being rescued from flesh trade has surfaced. The police has revealed that her own father raped her for three years, her stepmother gave her abortion pills, and her uncle sold her into prostitution for Rs 1 lakh.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the shocking incident surfaced when Pune City Police rescued the minor along with three other women from a sex racket running in posh society in Yerwada. While interrogating the girl, she told police that even the women of her family of no help. While her aunt turned deaf here to the entire incident, her stepmother thrashed her and fed he abortions pills.

“The survivor is a Std X student and was sold by her uncle 10 days ago for a sum of Rs 1 lakh. She revealed that in 2010, due to her father’s torture, her mother had committed suicide. Her father was sent to prison but was released in 2013. After that, he began to rape her, and this continued for three years. She complained to her stepmother, who thrashed her and gave her abortion pills on three occasions,” a police officer told Mid-Day.

The police during investigation, asked the girl about her family’s whereabouts, then the girl told that she preferred going to a rescue home. The next day her uncle was arrested and then police took her to rescue shelter.

Police officer told Mid-Day, “In 2016, the girl moved to her aunt’s (father’s sister) house for further studies. Her uncle’s transport business was failing, but instead of selling his tempo, he decided to sell the girl for Rs 1 lakh. The girl found out about this and even told her teachers and the counsel or at school about it. They, in turn, informed the girl’s aunt about it, but we did not receive a complaint.”

The police have arrested the girl’s father, stepmother, and uncle. The Bund Garden police station registered an FIR against her father and stepmother and arrested them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).