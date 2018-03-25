Professor held for sexually abusing minor

Mumbai: The Pant Nagar police have arrested a 32-year-old professor of a college for sexual harassment of a 17-year-old minor girl at Ghatkopar (E). The accused sexually assaulted the girl and demanded her to kiss him, if she wanted more marks in her examination.

The incident occurred on March 8 at Ghatkopar. The girl, a student of class 11 had not performed well in her exams. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly molested her. On Saturday, her parents approached the police to register an FIR.

According to Rohini Kale, Senior Police Inspector, Ghatkopar police station, “An FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. He touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.” The girl’s medical examination was conducted at Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar.

The accused has been arrested for sexual harassment (Section 354 (A)) of the IPC and sexual assault (Section 8), sexual harassment (Sections 10 and 12) of POCSO, 2012.