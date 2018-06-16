Problems occurring due to Metro 3 work is denting city’s image: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: In an embarrassment for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the Bombay High Court on Friday said that the numerous problems, especially traffic snarls caused due to Metro III work, are not good for Mumbai’s image. The court further observed that though the Metro is likely to ease traffic congestion, the concept of ‘public transport system’ is no longer relevant for the younger generation.

A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Naik said, “The time required to reach international airport from South Mumbai has increased. There are complaints of waterlogging and more traffic snarls because of Metro III work. You claim it is good for the city but problems occurring due to this work are not good for Mumbai’s image.” The observation was made while hearing a plea filed by activist Zoru Bhathena challenging the proposal to construct a car shed at Aarey Colony. The activists want the car shed to be transferred to some other site since its construction at Aarey would disturb the ecology and also damage the green lung of Mumbai.

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, appearing for MMRCL, told the judges that Metro III as a public transport would ease out congestion from roads and other public modes.Justice Dharmadhikari remarked, “I have been staying in Mumbai for the last four decades and have seen a tremendous increase in density of two-wheelers. People park their vehicles outside their residence, but this is not convenient for public transport.”He further observed,

“The concept of a public transport system is no longer relevant, especially for the younger generation. We now have a category of people who don’t want to walk at all. Even if their offices are within one km of their residence, they will not walk or take public transport and instead prefer personal vehicles.” Justice Dharmadhikari claimed, “Nowadays, nobody wants to take public transport or walk, as people have their own vehicles, and thereby they neglect public transport.”

The bench further said that the authorities have delayed bringing Metro to Mumbai by over 25 years. “We don’t know the exact dateline as to when the Metro line will start. However, by the time it is thrown open to public, the next generation would be a totally spoilt one,” the judge said.Meanwhile, the authorities and Maharashtra government defended the car shed proposal claiming Aarey to be the ‘best’ site for the project. The Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni argued that the car-shed is not like a ‘bus stop’, which can be shifted anytime.The judges have closed the matter for orders, now.