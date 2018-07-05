Probe ordered by government after Pune school issues rules on girl’s innerwear

Nagpur: A day after parents and student of Pune’s Maeer MIT School protested against the school’s diktat over specific colour innerwear, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Thursday said that a committee would be sent to the school and further steps will be taken on it.

“On complaint from parents and students, Pune’s Deputy Director of Education has been directed to send a committee to the school. On the committee’s report education department will take steps,” Tawde told ANI.

Yesterday, parents and students were baffled after the MIT School issued a directive on the colour of female students’ innerwear. The school authority asked the female students to wear specific colour innerwear. They even specified the length of the skirt to be worn by the girl students.

Despite parents’ objection to the rules, the school had ignored the complaints. In their defence, the school claimed that the new rule has been implemented for the safety of girl students. The school also mentioned that the actions would be taken against the student and parents if they failed to abide by them.

Meanwhile, Dr Suchitra Karad Nagare, Executive director of MIT Group of Institute, said that the intention behind taking such steps was ‘very pure’ and was not to trouble the parents and the students.