Priyanka Chopra’s mother says they are co-operating with BMC

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra‘s mother, Madhu Chopra today responded to the notice for illegal construction that was issued to the actor by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying they are cooperating with the officials, the spokesperson said.

Her statement comes a day after the BMC pulled up the “Quantico” actor for allegedly carrying out illegal constructions at her spa and salon in suburban Oshiwara.

“We have received the notice from the BMC. We are coordinating with the officials and have already taken the required appropriate measures,” a spokesperson for Chopra said in a statement.

Yesterday, a civic official said the BMC had received complaints of alleged irregularities in construction of Charishma Beauty Spa and Salon, owned by the actor. If Chopra fails to comply with the notice, the BMC will demolish the illegal alterations, he said.