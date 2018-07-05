Priyanka Chaturvedi social media row: Modi government not serious about cybercrime
Mumbai: Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who recently faced cyber bullying recently on Twitter, said on Thursday the Narendra Modi-led Central government is not serious on the issue of cybercrime. A so-called ‘Hindu Nationalist’ had threatened on Twitter to rape Chaturvedi’s daughter following which she filed a complaint with the Mumbai as well as the Delhi Police.
“I was assured that strict action will be taken against the troll,” the Congress spokesperson told IANS. She alleged that the silence of the Prime Minister and his ministers was further encouraging the trolls.
“In 2016, one Rajiv Agarwal threatened me that I will meet the same fate as Nirbhaya. These people are not scared of anything… Unless they are strictly punished, misuse of social media will continue,” she said. The Congress leader also expressed shock over Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Modi following the trolls on Twitter.
“Time has now come for Twitter to take responsibility… Women are being harassed online,” she said, adding that the government needed to come up with a policy so that people feel safe online. The Women and Child Development Ministry has launched a helpline “#Iamtrolled” which aims to take action against those who bully women online.
Chaturvedi said the helpline is nothing but an “attention diversion tactic”. “I had sent complaints on #Iamtrolled but nothing happened. The trolls have the back of political leaders.” “The reason why such initiatives won’t be successful is the ‘Pradan Sewak’ (Modi) himself follows such trolls. How can we expect trolling to end?” the Congress leader wondered.
“The one who trolled Sushma Swaraj (External Affairs Minister) is being followed by 41 BJP ministers. Modi himself follows such trolls. Even after their shameful activities, Modi or his ministers are not un-following them,” she said. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, however, defended the Modi-led government, saying: “The government is serious about the issue… It’s not hidden from anyone. Once the identity of trolls is established, they won’t be spared.”
