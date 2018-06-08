Pranab Mukherjee refuses to join in the incantation of RSS prayers at Nagpur event

Nagpur: Former president Pranab Mukherjee refused to be drawn into the RSS rituals. Flanked by men in khaki, he stood up for the RSS prayer, but refused to join in the incantation – not even token mutterings. He also refused to take the customary RSS salute, unlike all others on the stage. He stood with a slight hunch, as if cringing under the unsavoury controversy that had preceded his visit.

But Pranab went through the motions of accepting a bouquet from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who took him on a guided tour of the complex that includes a memorial for KB Hegdewar, the founder of the Sangh. He was also more than forthcoming when he scribbled in the visitor’s book at the memorial: ‘‘Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India.” By that profound statement hangs a tale. Mukherjee, 82, later watched a drill by RSS trainees, telecast live on TV and in the public domain perhaps for the first time in its nearly century-old history. He had earlier refused to react to the controversy generated due to his acceptance of the RSS invite. The leader had told media houses that they should watch his Nagpur speech and derive answers from there. Pranab did not disappoint.