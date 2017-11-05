Prakash Amte in trouble for domesticating wild animals

Forest Ministry sends notice to social activist over ‘wildlife orphanage’

Hemalkasa : Prakash Amte has taken care of wild animals in his house, seeing the way the social activist had personally tended to them, the Maharashtra had sanctioned his ‘wildlife orphanage.’

Amte, who has been dedicatedly serving tribals and taking care of these animals, received a Union government notice that stated, “It is an offence to domesticate wild animals.” Since then, Amte who has been supported by every state government has to rush to Delhi every now and then with documents and evidence to show the wildlife animals are taken care of personally.

These animals are said to have strayed into his premises, which is called Anandvan. Amte was a pioneer in helping leprosy patients and set up these premises to look after them, while the entire society has ostracised them. Amte was awarded the Padma Shree, a prestigious award of this country for the tireless work in helping cure leprosy patients.

He has been served this notice couple of time recently and even after trying to convince the officials, Amte has had to make frequent trips to New Delhi. Amte’s family allege some trouble maker who sent out video clips and photographs of the wild animals housed in Anandvan, which went viral. These clips were also sent to the Union Forest Ministry.

Officials however have said “Photographing or video shooting wild animals that are kept as pets in itself is a grave offence.” Meanwhile, Amte has been meeting various ministers and officials presenting his side of the story with relevant documents and evidence. Amte met Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Harshvardhan, the minister of Environment and Forest, who has been mediating on behalf of Amte.

“I have been given an assurance that this matter will be resolved,” Amte said. However, a rather disappointed Amte said, “I have been contemplating returning the Padma Shree awarded to me, there is no point in keeping it, if the government has no faith in me.” Amte says he is baffled as to the disgruntled elements could be.