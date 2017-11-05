Free Press Journal
Prakash Amte in trouble for domesticating wild animals

— By Staff Reporter | Nov 05, 2017 12:09 am
At Amte's Arc a safehouse for the rescued animals from the jungle nearby Dr Amte is playing with leopards In the time of turbulence and social unrest when many of us feel and care only about personal profit Dr Prakash Amte left all his urban inhabitation for the sake of development of indigenous people, like his late father Baba Amte. Similar to the fate of many other hill and jungle dwelling tribesmen of India who lags far behind basic recognition itself from the mainstream society Madia Gond tribes of Dandakaranya region were been exploited under the british rule and till now the things are no way better. Madia Gonds are classified as Primitive tribe and they do lead a primitive life in the extremely unfavorable natural and political conditions where the basic amenities for livelihood are a distant dream. With almost no literacy or the modern knowledge of cultivation jungle was their only source of livelihood. On Baba Amtes call nearly four decades ago his younger son Dr Prakash Amte then a young Doctor left all future and fortune of personal profit of urban life and came to Himalkasa, an underprivileged place unreachable amidst thick forest and surrounded by hills of Gadchiroli to set up a free medical centre for the local tribes. His wife Dr Mandakini Amte joined him. Later they also felt that bringing the light of education and literacy can only prevent the exploitation to Madias by forest officials, tendu patta collectors and any other agencies who reach them from mainstream. Dr Amte set up a residential school for children. The project transformed into three things: a hospital, Lok Biradari Prakalp Davakhana, a residential school Lok Biradari Prakalp Ashram Shala and an orphanage for injured wild animals the Amtes Arc. His project provides health care to about 40000 individuals annually. The Lok Briadari Prakalp Ashram School has over 600 students, residents and day scholars. In recent past this Himalkasa and surrounding areas of gadchiroli dist

Forest Ministry sends notice to social activist over ‘wildlife orphanage’

Hemalkasa : Prakash Amte has taken care of wild animals in his house, seeing the way the social activist had personally tended to them, the Maharashtra had sanctioned his ‘wildlife orphanage.’

Amte, who has been dedicatedly serving tribals and taking care of these animals, received a Union government notice that stated, “It is an offence to domesticate wild animals.” Since then, Amte who has been supported by every state government has to rush to Delhi every now and then with documents and evidence to show the wildlife animals are taken care of personally.


These animals are said to have strayed into his premises, which is called Anandvan. Amte was a pioneer in helping leprosy patients and set up these premises to look after them, while the entire society has ostracised them. Amte was awarded the Padma Shree, a prestigious award of this country for the tireless work in helping cure leprosy patients.

He has been served this notice couple of time recently and even after trying to convince the officials, Amte has had to make frequent trips to New Delhi. Amte’s family allege some trouble maker who sent out video clips and photographs of the wild animals housed in Anandvan, which went viral. These clips were also sent to the Union Forest Ministry.

Officials however have said “Photographing or video shooting wild animals that are kept as pets in itself is a grave offence.” Meanwhile, Amte has been meeting various ministers and officials presenting his side of the story with relevant documents and evidence. Amte met Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Harshvardhan, the minister of Environment and Forest, who has been mediating on behalf of Amte.

“I have been given an assurance that this matter will be resolved,” Amte said. However, a rather disappointed Amte said, “I have been contemplating returning the Padma Shree awarded to me, there is no point in keeping it, if the government has no faith in me.” Amte says he is baffled as to the disgruntled elements could be.

