Power tariff cut by 6% for South Mumbai

Mumbai: Ahead of the Ganesh festival and until Diwali, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Authority (MERC) on Wednesday reduced power tariffs for South Mumbai by 6 to 8 per cent. However, consumers in North Mumbai will see up to a one per cent hike in current rates. According to Anand Kulkarni, chairman of MERC, this hike for North Mumbai is negligible.

MERC announced new power tariffs for the period of 2018-2020. The new rates will be applicable from September 1, 2018. Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) provides power to South Mumbai, while Adani provides power to North Mumbai.

Adani has taken over the area from R-Infra, owned by the Ambanis. Kulkarni said that for the rest of Maharashtra, the hike in power tariff for residential consumers is just 24 paise. There are 1.88 residential meters, on which eight to nine crore lower middle class families depend and which use between 0 to 100 units of power, the rate has been increased from Rs 5.07 per unit to Rs 5.31 per unit.