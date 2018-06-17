Power outage? BEST consumers can complain via missed call or SMS

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has said that consumers can contact the fuse control centre in their area in the event of an outage during monsoon and if an entire building or part of the building is affected, the fault control centre must be contacted.

The move comes after BEST received complaints regarding a breakdown in electricity supply due to heavy rain on June 9.

“Individual consumers can contact the fuse control centre in their area in case of breakdown in electricity supply and if an entire building or part of the building is affected, the Fault Control centre must be contacted,” official said.

Recently, consumers had complained that the heavy rains on June 8 and June 9 affected their power supply and they were unable to register their complaints as fuse / fault control centre telephone lines were continuously busy.

Official said they have provided every control centre with two mobile numbers. “Consumers unable to contact fuse control or fault control can register their complaints with a missed call or via SMS or WhatsApp,” an official said. The control centre representative will call the consumer and register their complaints and give them proper feedback.