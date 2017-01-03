Posters on Devendra Fadnavis’ remarks evoke BJP ire

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial BMC elections due next month, posters in Mumbai about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ comments on city’s development have prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to react sharply. The posters mock Fadnavis over his statement that “a person from Nagpur (read Fadnavis) will transform Mumbai.

The person from Nagpur should instead keep Maharashtra united,” one such poster says. “On the other hand, a person from Mumbai will ensure that Maharashtra is kept united, along with Mumbai,” the poster added. The poster does not mention name of any party, amid speculation that it may be work of bickering ally Shiv Sena which is seeing to thwart BJP’s ambition of wresting control of India’s richest civic body.