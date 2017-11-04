Posters of Bangkok used to show Maharashtra government’s achievements: Congress

Mumbai: Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Maharashtra government releasing advertisements to portray its achievements in the last three years, the Congress on Friday claimed photographs of Bangkok city have been used in the posters put up at the state secretariat.

“It is very clear that the BJP is suffering from a pathological lying disease. They have used a photograph of Bangkok in one of the posters put up in Mantralaya describing its achievements in urban development department,” Sawant told newspersons.

“Considering the pathetic condition of roads here, such good quality roads cannot be found in Maharashtra. It is possible that state government may now say that Bangkok is a part of Maharashtra,” he added sarcastically.

He termed as “ridiculous” the recent statement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than Washington. “Development in Maharashtra has also gone crazy like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh,” Sawant added.

He further said the government is cutting down budgetary expenditure on development and spending exorbitant amounts on advertising. “Crores of rupees worth contracts are being awarded to private companies to market unexecuted works. This extravagant expenditure is condemnable as the government is burdened with huge loans. People do not trust this telebrand government,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Brijesh Singh said it was an error on part of the agency that created it and the government is inquiring into the matter. “It is one small image in 50 panels that have been put up to showcase the works done by the government. It seems to be an error by the agency that created it. We are conducting an inquiry over it,” he said.

“It is a minor part of the whole panel and it was nowhere said it was a particular road. It was only a representational image,” the senior IPS officer told PTI.

“There are 50 panels that showcase work done by different departments. It would be worthwhile for anybody to see what work has been done rather than looking at errors which may be inadvertant or silly,” he added.

It is one small image in 50 panels that have been put up to showcase the works done by the government. It seems to be an error by the agency that created it. We are conducting an inquiry over it. – Brijesh Singh, Government spokesperson