Post complaints, Government to launch app to locate free Wi-Fi hotspots in Mumbai

In a ambitious project of Maharashtra State Government of making Mumbai a Wi-Fi city. Mumbai is the first city in India which is Wi-Fi enabled. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had unveiled the first phase of this ambitious project last week. This first phase is 500 locations across the city, which includes, popular tourist spots such as Gateway of India, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Beach and slum areas. This first phase of the project will create 2,000 access points, making Maharashtra the first state to initiate a huge rollout of such services.

After state government receiving complaints from users about difficulty in locating this wi-fi hotspots, the state government will now launch a location-based mobile app to enable people to identify the five Wi-Fi points closest to them.

This project is being rolled out using hi-tech optic fiber cables, and, superior quality poles; same has which were created for the Mumbai CCTV surveillance project.

This ambitious state government project of making Mumbai wi-fi enabled is suppose to provide wireless internet access across the city. This project which is divided in to two phases, will give access of wireless internet through a network of 6,000 MTNL hotspots at 1,200 locations. It will offer speeds of up to 20Mbps (megabits per second), equivalent to 2.5MB/s (megabytes per second).

Each Wi-Fi hotspot will have three to four access points, with a range of 60-70 meters, but this depends on the areas description, this access points can have 40 users at a time. The average speed will be 20Mbps and Wi-Fi will be free for the first 30 minutes for a maximum data of 1 GB; then the user has to pay. The charges will be cheaper than of other data providers that charge Rs 26-28 per 100MB.

The Second phase of this project will be launched by May 1, in which 700 more locations will identified which will include schools, colleges and hospital. The second phase will be completed by May.

As reported by DNA, Most complaints received from users, including those on the system’s Twitter handle, which mostly pertained to difficulties in finding these hotspots. These complaints came from areas which were not tourist spots. All these complaints are noted by the Principal Secretary of the state Information Technology, Vijay Kumar Gautam. He has also suggested people who have difficulty in finding hotspots, should search for poles on which cameras have been mounted. Vijay Kumar also said that a app to find this hotspots will be launched in 10 days, the app will be named as ‘Aaple Sarkar Mumbai Wi-Fi hotspots’.

From January 9 till 14, the system has registered 2,01,572 logins, 942.1 GB was uploaded and 9.9 TB data was downloaded, said Kumar.

State government had expected the system to be 75-80 per cent reliable, but the percentage of higher than expected, with 97-98 per cent. It will take around 30 days for system to stabilise and for a check for its strength, added Gautam.

List of location for hotspots:

