Poor response from farmers along Samruddhi Corridor for smart city

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s dream project, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi corridor, and building new 24 smart cities along it, has to overcome hurdles as after opposition to land acquisition for the corridor, farmers have opposed the smart cities. Of 24 proposed Navnagars (smart cities) along 710 km corridor, only six got consent from farmers.

Though Radheshyam Mopalwar, Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), claimed that farmers have given consent to land measurement and will give land for the project during direct talks, a number of farmers are unwilling to give consent for land measurement.

Mopalwar agreed that only six out of 24 nodal officers of smart cities has received consent from farmers. “Virud (Wardha), Savargaon (Buldhana), Lasur (Aurangabad), Batara in vaijapur (Aurangabad), Fugale and Ras-Veer in Shahapur (Thane) will have received consent from farmers to develop Krishi Samruddhi Kendra or smart city,” said Mopalwar. He added at present their focus is on the corridor only and not on smart city. However, he clarified that MSRDC has not give up idea of developing smart city.

The corridor will need 9,155.18 ha land. Of which around 1,000 hectare belongs to the revenue and forest department. According to Mopalwar, of the total land needed for the corridor, 4607.7 Ha land is rain-fed (50%), 3257.93 hectare is seasonal irrigated (36 %) and 1290.26 Hectare is irrigated. The corridor will affect 2,301 structures including residential and commercial and more than 20,000 families will be displaced.

When told about objections from farmers, Mopalwar said some blackmailers are misguiding farmers. “We have withdrawn land pooling scheme due to opposition and introduced direct negotiations.” However, he did not give names.

“Being government officials, we have limitations to convince farmers. Hence, we have appointed consultants and communicators. Our team has measured the land properly and has not taken consent by cheating or misguiding them,” he claimed. He added there is no need of farmers’ signatures on panchnama of land measurement.

While replying to a query why police filed cases instead of MSRDC officers, Mopalwar said, “Protestors vandalised machines and attacks on our staff. It is a cognisable offence and there is no need to file a complaint. Police have the right to take action and hence filed FIRs.” Mopalwar assured project-affected farmers will get proper compensation.