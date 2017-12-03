Poor air quality takes toll on Mumbaikars

Mumbai : Poor air quality is a problem all over the world. Polluted air is linked to a variety of health concerns, ranging from short-term irritation to serious diseases or even death. Much of the pollution which is affecting our air comes from human activities. It is a result of manufacturing, transportation and a dependence on fossil fuels like gas and coal. Exposure to pollutants like smog, sulphates, nitrates and carbon can have a significant impact on both human health and the health of the earth.

The air quality index of few places in the city is worsened due to which citizens face respiratory problems that can cause bronchitis, asthma and other illnesses.

Patients with several respiratory ailments were seen thronging the state and civic-run hospitals’ Out Patient Departments (OPD) in the city, say doctors as the air pollution levels have been on the rise post-Diwali. The air quality levels range between moderate and poor as there is a presence of haze in few parts of the city, confirmed Indian Metrology Department (IMD) officials.

According to IMD officials, this was a result of suspended dust particles in the air. Due to the presence of higher humidity and calm winds, the dust particles remain suspended in the air and this has caused the haze. It is generally seen during sunrise or sunset and the frequency of such incidents are likely to increase during winter.

As there has been an increase in the day temperature and fall in the night temperature and dry throughout the day, several people fall ill. The most common ailments have been cold, cough, viral fever and now doctors say that there is a higher likelihood of an increase in the number of respiratory diseases due to this weird weather. The weather bureau had recently clarified winter is still to set in and the dryness has been caused due to winds.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pollutants like nitrous oxide and sulphur dioxide cause inflamed airways, eye irritation and damage to the respiratory tract. An irritated respiratory tract can induce coughing, mucus secretion and long-term infections. It will be even worse in people with asthma or compromised immune systems. Over time, exposure to poor air quality can lead to reduced lung function and breathing problems as well as lung cancer or cardiovascular disease.

People should avoid going out during the early morning as the toxic level is very high during this time.