Politicians hell-bent on destroying Konkan: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai : Addressing his party workers from Konkan, at Ravindranatya Mandir on Saturday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray said, “Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government is conspiring to deliberately destroy Konkan by bringing risky projects.”

He said it angers him when Konkan people visit their homeland during the Ganpati festival only. He also made a snide on the dire state of the roads in this part of the country. “Your spinal chords will feel the impact of these pothole-ridden roads on the Mumbai-Goa highway. Are there any roads?” questioned Raj.

Raj alleged that the land acquisition for the projects in question is nothing but a land grabbing ploy by ‘outsiders’. “The outsiders are planning to grab your lands. You beware and do not part with your lands,” he advised his partymen.

Raj called Konkan as “our pure and sacred land, which we are neglecting”.

He accused the sons of the soil of selling their pieces of land and allowing outsiders to grab them for profit. Once begun, the projects will come up there. “Once you sell your land, you will lose your identity,” said Raj.

He added by selling their land the original Konkan residents have not learnt to value their own land.

Taking a dig at former chief minister Narayan Rane, Raj said, “Many veteran legislators and Members of Parliament, who belong to Konkan, have tried to bring in projects that will ruin Konkan.”

“Konkan lands are not for these projects. These can be easily shifted to other place. Konkan is like Kerala. Konkan can also match Kerala in tourism and beauty,” said the MNS founder said.