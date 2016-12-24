Political tussle on to claim Shivaji’s legacy ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Mumbai: The tiff between Bharatiya Janta Party and Shiv Sena continued a day before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj off Mumbai’s coast in the Arabian Sea as the venue has been hijacked by the BJP with saffron flags adorning the entire Girgaum Chowpatty area. Meanwhile, the Sena is likely to show its strength at Modi’s rally to be held at Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday.

The sand on the route which Modi is scheduled to take to enter the sea from the beach has been levelled and watered, and mannequins of Lord Vitthal, Chhatrapati Shivaji and saints Tukaram, Mirabai, Dnyaneshwar and Maharshi Vyas have been put up to showcase the legacy of Maharashtra. The setup has been built by noted art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai at Chowpatty and at the rock where the memorial will be built.

An air conditioned temporary pandal — a grand replica of one of the forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji — has been built at Chowpatty beach where PM Modi will take halt for few minute at around 2.30 pm. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hand over the urn containing the soil and water collected from holy rivers and places related to Shivaji’s life across the state. This water and soil will be used for the jalpoojan and bhoomipoojan of the memorial in Arabian Sea.

A day before the function, samples carrying water and soil in vases reached Mumbai and was welcomed by senior Maratha ministers Chandrakant Patil and Vinod Tawade at Chembur and the Gateway of Mumbai. Later, a float carried them through the city to Gateway of India and handed over to Fadnavis.

According to a BJP leader, the party will milk the construction of a memorial for the Maratha warrior in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Council polls. “The Sena has been trying to hijack the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj from the very beginning. This time, we decided to turn the tables on them. Beginning the construction work of the memorial at a time when BMC elections are round the corner will be a shot in the arm for the BJP,” a senior party leader, requesting anonymity said.

However, Prakash Akolkar, journalist and author of a book on Sena’s journey, said, “Neither Sena nor BJP are serious about Shivaji and his legacy. He had some 300 major forts in Maharashtra, which was his strength. Not a single fort is maintained properly to show his true legacy.”