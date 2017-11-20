Police solves 90% cases of minors missing in 2017 in Palghar

Mumbai: In a bid to solve the backlog of cases of minors being kidnapped in neighbouring Palghar district, the police have designed a Special Operating Procedure (SOP) after brainstorming on the pattern of past cases registered since 1999. The new SOP includes special teams, new formats and forms for data collection, data analysis to fast track investigations.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Palghar police, Raj Tilak Roshan, who has been made nodal officer for Palghar and Thane districts for missing minor cases by IG Naval Bajaj, said that till now around 90 percent of cases registered in 2017 have been solved. “We have solved 277 out of 313 cases registered in 2017 of minors missing,” said Roshan, who added that around 94% such cases registered during 2015-17 have been solved, that is 1081 out of 1153 cases.

“Before the SOP was designed, the detection rate for missing minors was 66 percent in May end for cases registered in 2017. Now it is approximately 90%. One team is directly under my supervision and there is one such team in each police station. There was a lot of sensitisation and training of police officers and we are coordinating with many NGOs,” said Roshan, who has designed a ‘72-column format data’ which is to be completed by the Investigating Officer in each missing minor case.

This 72-column data helps in getting the personal, family and socio-economical data right in an objective manner which has greatly aided in investigations. Around 64 percent of crime of Palghar is registered in the Vasai-Virar area. Superintendent of Police Manjunath Singe said that the priority is to ensure and save the children, especially minor girls, from landing in the trafficking net.

“My priority in the district is women, children and the weaker sections. So to fulfil this we had a vision and we have been trying to focus on issues related to children and women. We have been noticing a pattern that a lot of cases of minors missing are coming in from Vasai-Virar area. So we thought of taking up such cases registered in the last 20 years and tried to trace all of them,” said Shinge.

While solving the backlog cases, the Palghar police have also registered a few trafficking cases which were linked to Kolkata and Bangladesh. “In one case, we arrested a woman who herself was involved in trafficking her minor daughter,” added Shinge. Now, there are dedicated anti-human trafficking cells in all 23 police stations in Palghar and one officer plus another dedicated staff working to trace the missing minors.