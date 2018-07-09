Police seize huge weapons consignment from house of Chhota Shakeel’s aide

Thane : The anti-extortion cell of Thane police has recovered AK56 assault rifle, 108 live rounds, 2 9mm pistols and 13 live bullets from the house of Chhota Shakeel’s aide. The police are investigating the purpose of this huge consignment and whether it is linked to the murder plot of Iqbal Attrawala.

The raid followed interrogation of two alleged drug peddlers, Jahid Zali Shoukat Kashmiri (47) and Sanjay Shroff (47), arrested by the Thane AEC from Nagpada in central Mumbai two days ago.

After the interrogation, the police also arrested a woman from Goregaon who has been identified as Yasmeen Naim Khan, wife of Naim Khan. Naim Khan is already in Mumbai police’s custody for his involvement in the plot to murder Iqbal Attarwala. He was arrested along with three others under the IPC act 302, 120 and arms act 3, 25. He was booked under the MCOCA. They were arrested before the plan could be executed. Naim Khan is currently lodged in Thane prison, awaiting trial.

“We are investigating as why this huge consignment had arrived. The purpose of these weapons is yet to be investigated. We are also looking into whether this is a part of previous consignment that had been sent for the murder of Iqbal Attarwala. These weapons are not used yet. Yasmeen Khan had been guarding these weapons at her house at Goregaon,” said Parambir Singh, Thane Commissioner of Police.

AEC sleuths are questioning Yasmin Khan as to why the weapons and ammunition were stored at the house, the official said.

Arrested under the Arms Act, she was on Saturday produced before a court in Thane which remanded her in police custody till July 11, he added.

The police are investigating whether there are more people involved and whether more weapons are imported.

The two accused arrested in drugs case have been booked under NDPS (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) act 8(a) and 21(b) and 29.

AK-56 rifles were among the arms, ammunition and explosives smuggled into India by Dawood Ibrahim’s men before the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.