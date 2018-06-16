Police seize car used to loot cash van at Mankhurd

Mumbai: Mankhurd Police have recovered the vehicle that was used by four persons to loot Rs16.58 lakh from a cash van on Panvel-Sion highway on Wednesday. According to PI Sudhir Hemade, Mankhurd police, “We have recovered an Alto car, which was used to commit the heist. The accused had parked the car near Aagarwadi, near Govandi, which had no documents or any other clues inside. During investigation, it was found that the car had been stolen from Navi Mumbai in May this year.”

“The car was recovered around one-and-a-half kilometres away from the scene of the crime. We found it while we were combing the area where the incident occurred. While the accused are at large, we are questioning the employees of Securitrans agency. We are also trying to get details of the accused involved in robberies in Navi Mumbai so that we can trace the culprits behind this crime. Since there are no CCTV cameras at the crime spot and the spot where the car was seized, it is difficult to trace the accused,” added Hemade. The robbery occurred at 4 pm on Wednesday at Service Road, Dhobi Ghat, Mankhurd (W). A cash van of Securitrans Private Limited was travelling towards Mumbai after collecting cash from the ticket counter at Mankhurd railway station. The four unknown accused, their faces covered with handkerchiefs, stepped out of an Alto (MH-02-AK-6058) and stopped the van. The quartet, wielding choppers and firearms, stopped the car and threatened the driver Vaibhav Chavan, the manager and the security guard to hand over the money to them. The accused looted cash worth Rs 16.58 lakh and fled in their car.