Police rescue 10-yr-old from 40-feet duct

Mumbai : The Dindoshi police have rescued a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 40- feet duct while playing Holi in his building complex at DB Woods complex at Goregaon East on Friday.

Drishya Todi had left his house to play Holi with his friends at 11 a.m. on Friday. While playing hide and seek game, he got separated from his friends at around noon When his friends could not find him, they informed his father Vishwanath Todi (42).

After failing to locate his son, Vishwanath approached Dindoshi police in the evening. Officials from Dindoshi police station, along with DCP Vinaykumar Rathod arrived the spot.

Dhruv’s friends informed tpolice that he had had gone to hide near the duct. The police searched the area and heard faint cries from the duct. Drishya was finally rescued around 8:30 pm on Friday.