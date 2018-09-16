Police quiz colleagues, friends of slain banker

Mumbai : The NM Joshi Marg police have been questioning the colleagues and friends of Siddharth Sanghvi, the vice-president of HDFC bank who was murdered on September 5 in the parking lot of Kamala Mills.

On Friday, Siddharth’s friends were called for questioning by the police. According to Pandit Thorat, Senior Police Inspector, NM Joshi Marg police, “We have been recording the statements as part of the investigations procedure on a daily basis. I cannot reveal the names of those called for questioning; whether they are friends of Siddharth Sanghvi or the accused, Sarfaraz Shaikh, since it is a part of investigation and the details cannot be revealed.”

Thorat also refused to comment on whether Siddharth’s two debit cards and credit cards were used or not. “I have not reviewed this aspect so far. I am not aware about it. I am not aware how many statements have been recorded so far.”

Sadanand Rane, police sub-inspector and the investigating officer in this case, said, “I cannot reveal whether Siddharth’s debit and credit cards were used by the accused, Sarfaraz Shaikh, after the murder. My senior may be able to tell you.”

Siddharth’s debit and credit cards were recovered from Shaikh’s residence at Mamu Manzil, Bonkode village in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, late on Tuesday.

A team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to trace Sarfaraz’s father Ali. Police suspect his father might be involved in the murder since Sarfaraz was in touch with him over the phone after the murder.

“I cannot comment regarding the investigations by our teams. We have not found anyone so far in Uttar Pradesh,“said Thorat.

According to police, Siddharth was murdered by Sarfaraz in the parking lot on the third floor at Kamala Mills on September 5. Sarfaraz had slit Siddharth’s neck and stabbed him thirteen times. Siddharth’s body was found at Haji Malang in Kalyan early on September 10. His car was found at Koparkhairane on September 7.