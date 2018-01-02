Police orders renewal of licenses of orchestra bar in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: In view of the fire incident and death of 14 patrons at 1Above restaurant at Kamala mills, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner has ordered for renewal of licenses of the orchestra bars and hotels at Navi Mumbai. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the concerned Fire Department will be necessary. As per a release issued by the Navi Mumbai police, all bars, restaurants and malls should be fire compliant and safety norms should be adhered to.

According to Hemant Nagrale, the Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, “The bars and hotels having NOC uptil December 31 last year will not be allowed to operate without Fire NOC and renewal of the licenses until they submit the NOC and get their licenses renewed from the concerned authorities.The rule is effective from Monday.” “If the documents are not in place,we will take action against them and shut down the premises.The orchestra bar owners have to submit all the documents to the police by January 10,” added Nagrale.