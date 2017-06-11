Police extend helping hand to 55-yr-old abandoned lady

Mumbai : A 55-year-old lady who was abandoned by her family found shelter at an NGO due to a kind gesture by Borivali police on Friday night.

Seema Gupta who had been deserted by her family members was found completely drenched and shivering in rain by the Borivali police. She was feeble and was found in a semi-conscious state at a deserted spot. The police who were on patrolling duty who noticed her immediately rushed her in a police van to Shatabdi hospital at Borivali (W) for medical treatment.

The police provided her with food and water and paid for her medical treatment at the hospital. Later, they got the lady admitted at Anandvan Ashram Medical centre and Trust, a Non- Government Organisation at Kandivali (W).

According to Gunaji Sawant, Senior Police Inspector, Borivali police station, “The lady was abandoned by her family members. When we found her at a deserted street, she was completely drenched and had not eaten for many days. She was weak and in a semi-conscious state. We are happy that we could help her.”

Gupta is a resident of Nallasopara.