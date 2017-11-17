Police complaint filed for 5th semester BMS paper leak, Mumbai University sends committee to probe the matter

Mumbai: A police complaint has been lodged for the paper leak of the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course of the Mumbai University (MU). But there will be no re-examination. The examination papers of the fifth semester of BMS were leaked on WhatsApp and students could access it over their mobile phones much before the examination.

The Marketing and Commerce and Digital Marketing examination papers were leaked. The Act was brought to light when a student was caught with her mobile phone in the examination hall at 11:45 am at MVM College of Commerce and Science, Andheri (west). The junior supervisor spotted the student with the mobile phone and found the question paper in the phone.

The college then notified the MU about the paper leak. The university immediately sent a committee to the college to probe the matter. VN Magare, acting Pro-Vice Chancellor of the MU informed the college to lodge a complaint. The first three papers of the fifth semester examination of the B.M.S. course were held from November 13, 14 and 15. These examinations were conducted in 163 examination centres from 11 am to 1:30 pm. The question papers are sent by the MU to exam centres online through its Digital Exam Paper Delivery System (DEPDS). The university claimed this system is secure as the name of the college from where the paper is downloaded or printed is highlighted and notified.