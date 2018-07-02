Police arrests 23 suspects for lynching 5 people in Maharashtra’s Dhule

Dhule: 23 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Dhule lynching incident which claimed five lives here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Dhule MP Subhash Bhamre have urged people not take law in their hands.

“I appeal to people to not take law into their own hands. These kinds of rumours are being spread through social media,” Dhule told ANI Five people were lynched to death by villagers in Dhule district, on suspicion of being child-lifters.

Minister of State (MoS) for Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday said that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the lynching “We have arrested 10 people. Strong action will be taken. I appeal to everybody not to believe in posts that are circulated on social media. Law should not be taken in hands,” he said.

According to the police the five people were beaten to death after videos of child lifters were actively circulated on a WhatsApp group.