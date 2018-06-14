Podar College in Matunga continues to deliver excellence

Mumbai: R.A Podar College of Commerce and Economics, Matunga, has the proud privilege of delivering the top scorer in Mumbai for the fourth consecutive year in the Commerce stream.

In a function held on Tuesday to felicitate the students who performed exceptionally well, Radhika Joshi, who scored 96.32% thanked her college teachers for her success.

Podar College has excellent results this year including differently abled students who did well with help of teachers and classmates who mentored them.

Keeping in tune with the 360 degree approach to education Podar college is proud that its sports champions have proved their supremacy in academics too.

A non minority college admitting students from marginalized communities with less scores in their tenth standard has proved how a college could make difference to a student. Excepting ten students who have scored less than 50% all others have marks over and above 50 percent.127 students have scored 90% and above .The college pass rate is 99.40%. This is a testimony to the management, faculty and administration for maintaining the legacy of Podar college.