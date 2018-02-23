PNB scam must be regarded as big as Big Bull Harshad Mehta: Banks’ Union

Mumbai: The growing pressure on the banking sector over the Punjab National bank (PNB) scam, accompanied by the decision of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to communicate minimal information, has raised more fingers at the whole system. The banks union believes to keep faith in banking, there is a need for a parliamentary probe.

“Parliamentary committee should be set up to investigate the Nirav Modi scam,” stated MSBEF, general secretary, Devidas Tuljapurkar. “It should be treated like Harshad Mehta.” Post Mehta scam, there was a major proactive steps that were taken by SEBI.

RBI will have to come up with another risk management policy, Union claimed. “This is RBI’s failure. It is the failure of the system. This shows that RBI has not been taking a proactive role in this.” Tuljapurkar added there are various auditors that are involved in this process — banks, RBI and an external auditor, none of them have been able to raise the red flag. The regulator is looking at setting up working group to understand the process in banks.

RBI in its statement in the past said that the fraud in PNB is a case of operational risk arising on account of delinquent behaviour by one or more employees of the bank and failure of internal controls. Commenting on that, banks union said, “India’s regulator is a risk to banking.” Tuljapurkar added many banks have not integrated SWIFT into their system even though State Bank of India, has done it. This is a pure case of RBI failure, he reiterates. In order to fix this, the entire top management have to be kept away until the investigation ends, alleges Tuljapurkar. According to NPA ratio data submitted in December 2014, gems and jewellery sector has the highest level of NPA exposure.