PNB scam: Gitanjali staff take to streets over non payment of salary

Mumbai: The employees of Gitanjali group are currently facing from-the-frying pan- into-the-fire situation. They are disheartened with no salary for over two months as the employers have fled.

The second worse issue the staff are facing now is that when they are scouting for new job, they have been categorically told by the prospective employers to take nearly 50 per cent pay cut. With all doors closed on them, more than 300-400 employees of Gitanjali group took to the streets to protest the non-payment of dues by the group since over two months. Adding to their misery, is the disrepute faced by them when they are going to places as job-seekers.

“There are around 400 employees in Seepz office alone. Most of us came to Seepz office today and took to street to express our miseries,” said Vaibhavi Mehta.

“We have been looking for another job but other companies are looking at making us work for more hours and give low pay,” added Mehta. The same is the case with Vijay Salvi who worked with the company for nine years. “I was taken aback when we were told not to come to work this month,” said Salvi.

Apart from the employees, the Congress party’s youth wing had also organised a protest in Kurla on Friday. The party plans to create awareness about this scam to everyone, said Akilesh Yadav, youth party worker. The political party plans to hold few more protests in days to come—in Bandra and Vile Parle.