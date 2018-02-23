PNB scam: Geetanjali store workers protest for salary at MIDC Andheri

After the news broke that celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and Geetanjali owner Mehul Choksi have done a PNB scam which is around Rs 11,300 cr all the celebrities who had promoted Nirav Modi’s brand asked for cancellation of the contract, Priyanka Chopra ended her contract today and Bipasha Basu claimed that she haven’t received her payment. But the major impact will be on those people who were working under the brand Geetanjali and became unemployed after all the stores got shut because of the scam.

Today in MIDC Andheri workers of Geetanjali store were protesting against the company, the employees of the company were on road and demanded their salary.





Talking about the scam celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and Geetanjali owner Mehul Choksi are not in country and CBI is conducting raids on the properties of both the people to recover the money. Almost all stores of Geetanjali are getting shut and people who were working there became unemployed in no time.