PNB scam: Five computer operators among PNB’s suspended staffers

Mumbai: There were reports that stated Punjab National Bank has suspended around 18 of its employees. Out of the 18, three are computer operators and other two were computer operators who have been promoted to officer’s post. “This is unusual to suspend a computer operator. As the role of the computer operator is to enter data into the computer,” said Devidas Tuljapurkar, who represent the public sector banks’ union.

From that one operator has also been arrested by the CBI. At present, five bank officials have been imprisoned by the CBI. Apart from bank officials, other arrested in the case are Vipul Ambani, president (finance) of Nirav Modi’s Firestar International company. The others arrested are Arjun Patil, a senior executive of Firestar and Kavita Mankikar, executive assistant and authorised signatory of three firms cited by PNB in the case.