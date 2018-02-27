PNB Scam: Court allows ED plea for Letters Rogatory to probe Nirav Modi’s assets

Mumbai: A special court on Monday allowed an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking issuance of Letters Rogatory (LRs) to six countires for obtaining information about the overseas businesses and assets of diamantaire Nirav Modi in the over Rs 11,000-crore PNB fraud case.

Nirav Modi is a key accused in the PNB fraud case being investigated by the ED and other agencies. The central agency approached a special court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) this morning with the plea seeking issuance of LRs in the case. Judge M S Azmi allowed the ED application after hearing the arguments of special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar.

“The application is allowed,” the Judge said. The ED, in its plea before the court, sought “issuance of LR under the PMLA for recovery/seizure of proceeds of crime and collection of documents, evidence lying in Hong Kong, the USA, the UK, the UAE, South Africa and Singapore which are required in connection with the investigation.” Letters Rogatory are a formal request from a court of a sovereign nation to a court of another sovereign nation for judicial assistance in a case.