Mumbai: In what can spell trouble for Nirav Modi, accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, a special court on Monday allowed the CBI to attach his overseas account in Barclays PLC Bank in London. This would restrain the fugitive businessman from withdrawing more than 12 lakh pounds and nearly 1,244 USD.

So, this will be a test case for the Indian authorities and their ability to successfully prevent Modi from withdrawing the huge amounts lying in his ‘secret’ account. For this, the CBI will have to seek assistance from its counterpart in United Kingdom; acting with alacrity, the agency has already procured Letters Rogatory issued will be handed over to the concerned authority in UK. The CBI apprised the court of the fact that the bank was about to close down the ‘secret’ account registered in the name of Modi, which means the huge amounts lying in it would be then released to him.

The central agency has described this huge amount as ‘proceeds of crime’ and urged the court to allow it to seize the account. The agency apprehends that if the account is not attached then the bank would easily hand over the huge amounts to Modi. Having heard the contentions, the special court permitted the CBI to attach the said bank account.