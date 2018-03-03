PNB scam: CBI raids two city premises of Nirav Modi; ED attaches properties of Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday said two places in Mumbai linked to diamond jeweller Nirav Modi were searched, leading to seizure of incriminating documents related to the Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) in the Rs 12,600-crore PNB fraud case.

The Enforcement Directorate attached 41 properties worth Rs 1,200 crore of Nirav’s uncle Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali Group. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said the agency on Wednesday night searched a small room in a Mumbai slum from where the agency seized a few LoUs.

The agency got a tip-off on the room during the questioning of some people. The official said the seized documents are “very important” and the address is related to Nirav Modi’s company. Earlier in the day, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official told IANS: “At least 41 properties with a worth of Rs 1,217.20 crore belonging to Choksi and companies controlled by him have been attached.”

These include 15 flats and 17 office premises in Mumbai, Hyderabad Gems SEZ in Andhra Pradesh, shopping mall in Kolkata, farmhouse in Alibaug and 231 acres of land in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The IT Department had also attached four properties of the Nirav Modi group, including a farmhouse worth Rs 13 crore in Alibaug, and a 5.24 MW solar power plant worth Rs 70 crore in Ahmednagar.

Both properties were in Maharashtra. The Income Tax Department had also attached 34 more bank accounts and fixed deposits of the Gitanjali Group with a balance of Rs 1.45 crore.