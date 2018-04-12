PNB Scam: CBI court issues non-bailable warrant against Mehul Choksi

Mumbai: A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against diamond merchant Mehul Choksi.

The CBI told the court that the agency had sent three summons to Choksi on his email id, however, he has not responded to them. The prosecution also said there was “every reason to believe” that Choksi had fled the country and is in hiding, and that steps are being taken to secure his presence by issuance of red corner notice by the Interpol. The CBI court had last week issued a non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi.

Meanwhile, the CBI has questioned three officials from foreign branches of Indian banks, which had given credit facilities to companies of Nirav Modi and Choksi on the basis of Letters of Undertaking issued by the PNB. Two officials of the Canara Banks branch in Bahrain, including its branch manager, and an official of Bank of India’s branch in Antwerp in Belgium were questioned by the CBI team.